Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 27.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 0.67% to Rs 13.55 crore
Net profit of Anjani Foods declined 27.78% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales13.5513.46 1 OPM %7.316.46 -PBDT0.860.86 0 PBT0.390.45 -13 NP0.260.36 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Anjani Finance consolidated net profit declines 97.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 120.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 68.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Mishtann Foods standalone net profit declines 69.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Basant Agro Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Chrome Silicon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Apt Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon