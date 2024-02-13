Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 27.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 0.67% to Rs 13.55 croreNet profit of Anjani Foods declined 27.78% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales13.5513.46 1 OPM %7.316.46 -PBDT0.860.86 0 PBT0.390.45 -13 NP0.260.36 -28
