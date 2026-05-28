Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.68% to Rs 124.04 crore

Net Loss of Anjani Portland Cement reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 124.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 80.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 455.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 430.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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