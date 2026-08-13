Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 35.67% to Rs 89.76 crore

Net Loss of Anjani Portland Cement reported to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 35.67% to Rs 89.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 139.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.89.76139.531.528.92-3.404.03-10.84-4.58-7.08-3.40

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