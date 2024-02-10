Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 120.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 35.62% to Rs 59.66 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 120.93% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 35.62% to Rs 59.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 43.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.59.6643.994.985.141.821.291.160.580.950.43