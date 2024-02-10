Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 120.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 35.62% to Rs 59.66 crore
Net profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 120.93% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 35.62% to Rs 59.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 43.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales59.6643.99 36 OPM %4.985.14 -PBDT1.821.29 41 PBT1.160.58 100 NP0.950.43 121
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Anjani Finance consolidated net profit declines 97.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Kajal Synthetics &amp; Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Raghuvir Synthetics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 90.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Bloom Dekor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Grauer &amp; Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 24.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 50.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit declines 3.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon