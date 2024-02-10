Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 120.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 35.62% to Rs 59.66 croreNet profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 120.93% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 35.62% to Rs 59.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 43.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales59.6643.99 36 OPM %4.985.14 -PBDT1.821.29 41 PBT1.160.58 100 NP0.950.43 121
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content