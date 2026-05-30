Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 136.36% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 74.10 croreNet profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 136.36% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 74.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.16% to Rs 3.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 281.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 224.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales74.1063.03 18 281.76224.26 26 OPM %2.352.73 -3.274.19 - PBDT1.551.14 36 7.446.87 8 PBT0.870.48 81 4.904.48 9 NP0.780.33 136 3.793.32 14
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:34 PM IST