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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 23.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 23.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 69.51 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 23.91% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 69.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales69.5161.36 13 OPM %3.373.86 -PBDT2.071.83 13 PBT1.531.24 23 NP1.140.92 24

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST