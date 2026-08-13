Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 23.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 69.51 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 23.91% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 69.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.69.5161.363.373.862.071.831.531.241.140.92

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