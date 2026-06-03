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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ankur Marketing standalone net profit declines 14.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Ankur Marketing standalone net profit declines 14.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Ankur Marketing declined 14.75% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.56% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.210.28 -25 1.051.10 -5 OPM %-204.76-64.29 --91.43-77.27 - PBDT0.690.81 -15 3.323.00 11 PBT0.640.72 -11 3.042.65 15 NP0.520.61 -15 2.512.23 13

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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