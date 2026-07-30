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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anlon Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 87.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Anlon Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 87.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 162.94% to Rs 87.56 crore

Net profit of Anlon Healthcare rose 87.61% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 162.94% to Rs 87.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.5633.30 163 OPM %17.8018.74 -PBDT14.735.43 171 PBT13.665.00 173 NP6.663.55 88

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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