Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales decline 76.92% to Rs 0.09 crore
Net profit of Anna Infrastructures declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 76.92% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.090.39 -77 OPM %038.46 -PBDT0.030.18 -83 PBT0.010.15 -93 NP0.010.11 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Patel KNR Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 25.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Sumitomo Chemical India standalone net profit declines 39.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Healthcare acquires Nagpur-based Alexis Hospital for Rs 372 crore

Board of Finolex Cables approves delisting of GDRs from Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Volumes soar at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 12.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon