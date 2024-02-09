Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 76.92% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Anna Infrastructures declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 76.92% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.090.39 -77 OPM %038.46 -PBDT0.030.18 -83 PBT0.010.15 -93 NP0.010.11 -91
