Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 368.03% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 2.18% to Rs 506.58 croreNet profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt rose 368.03% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.18% to Rs 506.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 517.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.37% to Rs 35.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.08% to Rs 2035.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2167.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales506.58517.89 -2 2035.362167.16 -6 OPM %43.3540.10 -42.6442.81 - PBDT23.707.73 207 58.16107.89 -46 PBT19.072.92 553 41.0490.48 -55 NP19.474.16 368 35.7569.24 -48
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST