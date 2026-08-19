Annapurna Swadisht consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.49% to Rs 126.76 crore

Net profit of Annapurna Swadisht rose 50.00% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 126.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.126.76107.8916.2115.8316.2014.4213.2011.779.816.54

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