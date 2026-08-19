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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Annapurna Swadisht consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Annapurna Swadisht consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 17.49% to Rs 126.76 crore

Net profit of Annapurna Swadisht rose 50.00% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 126.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales126.76107.89 17 OPM %16.2115.83 -PBDT16.2014.42 12 PBT13.2011.77 12 NP9.816.54 50

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST