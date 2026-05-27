Annvrridhhi Ventures standalone net profit rises 138.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 118.81% to Rs 35.36 crore

Net profit of Annvrridhhi Ventures rose 138.71% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 118.81% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.70% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.13% to Rs 99.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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