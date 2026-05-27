Annvrridhhi Ventures standalone net profit rises 138.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 118.81% to Rs 35.36 croreNet profit of Annvrridhhi Ventures rose 138.71% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 118.81% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.70% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.13% to Rs 99.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.3616.16 119 99.8766.97 49 OPM %3.282.35 -1.291.34 - PBDT0.750.33 127 0.760.82 -7 PBT0.740.31 139 0.710.72 -1 NP0.740.31 139 0.720.74 -3
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:18 AM IST