ANS Pvt standalone net profit rises 185.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 5.27% to Rs 16.78 croreNet profit of ANS Pvt rose 185.94% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.02% to Rs 16.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 64.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.7815.94 5 64.6273.16 -12 OPM %35.8843.54 -52.2457.19 - PBDT2.681.70 58 23.4133.11 -29 PBT2.411.57 54 22.3532.13 -30 NP1.830.64 186 16.7324.61 -32
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST