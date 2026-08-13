Ansal Buildwell consolidated net profit rises 292.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.61% to Rs 17.37 crore

Net profit of Ansal Buildwell rose 292.25% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.61% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.379.7823.3727.303.992.313.261.725.061.29

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