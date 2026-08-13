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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ansal Buildwell consolidated net profit rises 292.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Ansal Buildwell consolidated net profit rises 292.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 77.61% to Rs 17.37 crore

Net profit of Ansal Buildwell rose 292.25% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.61% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.379.78 78 OPM %23.3727.30 -PBDT3.992.31 73 PBT3.261.72 90 NP5.061.29 292

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST