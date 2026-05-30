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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ansal Buildwell reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ansal Buildwell reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Sales decline 13.80% to Rs 13.12 crore

Net loss of Ansal Buildwell reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.80% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.82% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.33% to Rs 40.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.1215.22 -14 40.4148.88 -17 OPM %5.4933.05 -14.2828.54 - PBDT0.675.35 -87 5.1313.64 -62 PBT0.094.78 -98 2.7711.49 -76 NP-1.514.53 PL 0.817.96 -90

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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