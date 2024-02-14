Ansal Buildwell reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 359.85% to Rs 24.28 crore

Net profit of Ansal Buildwell reported to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 359.85% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.24.285.2870.68-24.0516.83-1.5816.26-2.0216.09-2.18