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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales decline 44.27% to Rs 46.70 crore

Net Loss of Ansal Housing reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 44.27% to Rs 46.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 83.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.7083.80 -44 OPM %3.9016.29 -PBDT3.0814.10 -78 PBT-1.864.00 PL NP-3.12-0.29 -976

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:51 AM IST