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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antarctica standalone net profit declines 20.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Antarctica standalone net profit declines 20.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

Sales rise 709.82% to Rs 40.41 crore

Net profit of Antarctica declined 20.29% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 709.82% to Rs 40.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.414.99 710 OPM %1.4620.24 -PBDT0.591.01 -42 PBT0.590.74 -20 NP0.550.69 -20

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:00 AM IST