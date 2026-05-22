Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 98.16% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 98.16% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.09% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 88.19% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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