Antelopus Selan Energy standalone net profit rises 157.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.28% to Rs 102.01 crore

Net profit of Antelopus Selan Energy rose 157.65% to Rs 38.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.28% to Rs 102.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.98% to Rs 89.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 278.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 258.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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