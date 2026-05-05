Antelopus Selan Energy standalone net profit rises 157.65% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 65.28% to Rs 102.01 croreNet profit of Antelopus Selan Energy rose 157.65% to Rs 38.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.28% to Rs 102.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.98% to Rs 89.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 278.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 258.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales102.0161.72 65 278.88258.08 8 OPM %56.5150.00 -56.8753.29 - PBDT59.1933.60 76 166.76146.15 14 PBT50.4919.33 161 119.4494.85 26 NP38.0814.78 158 89.6170.57 27
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST