Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 18.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.77% to Rs 285.77 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 18.70% to Rs 32.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 285.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.61% to Rs 75.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 1053.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 933.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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