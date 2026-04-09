Antony Waste Handling Cell partners with Japan-based JFE Engineering Corporation

For two Waste to Energy plants in Andhra Pradesh

Antony Waste Handling Cell announced a strategic partnership with Japan-based JFE Engineering Corporation for two (2) Waste to Energy plants in Andhra Pradesh. This marks the first Japanese foreign direct investment (FDI) into India's Waste-to-Energy (WTE) sector and JFE Engineering Corporation's entry into India's waste management market.

As part of the partnership, JFE Engineering will invest approximately 750 million to acquire a 25% equity stake in Antony Waste's Waste to-Energy two (2) special purpose vehicle(s) (SPVs), with the remaining 75% held by Antony Waste.

Further, JFE Engineering India will undertake the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of both Waste to Energy plants. The investment is being made specifically into the SPVs developing the Kadapa and Kurnool Waste-to-Energy projects in Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing a project-level partnership structure aligned with long-term execution and value creation.

This investment marks a significant milestone in the India-Japan strategic partnership on sustainable infrastructure, aligned with the broader India-Japan Joint Vision 2025, which targets 10 trillion of Japanese investment into India's priority sectors.