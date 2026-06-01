Antony Waste Handling drops after Q4 PAT slumps 19% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Antony Waste Handling Cell fell 2.19% to Rs 456 after the company reported 18.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.51 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 40 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 17.76% YoY to Rs 285.76 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 36.33% YoY to Rs 48.42 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Total expenses climbed 17.97% YoY to Rs 265.45 crore in Q4 FY26. Project expenses stood at Rs 1.37 crore (down 45.63% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs (up 23.58% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 15.02 crore (down 1.25% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 11.61% to Rs 75.44 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 85.35 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 12.81% YoY to Rs 1,053.19 crore in FY26.

Net cash generated from operating activities dropped 24.23% to Rs 139.38 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 183.96 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share with a face value Rs 5 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is engaged in the business of mechanical power sweeping of the roads and collection & transportation of municipal solid waste.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News