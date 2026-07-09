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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antony Waste Handling slips after waste mound collapse at Pune waste-to-energy plant

Antony Waste Handling slips after waste mound collapse at Pune waste-to-energy plant

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Antony Waste Handling Cell fell 1% to Rs 446.63 after the company reported a serious incident at its waste-to-energy (WtE) facility in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune.

The company said a waste mound outside the plant, destabilised by continuous and exceptionally heavy rainfall, collapsed onto the administration building during the afternoon, causing the structure to cave in.

Emergency response teams, including the Fire Brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials and other agencies, were deployed for rescue and relief operations. The company said efforts are underway to locate and assist individuals who may be trapped under the debris, while the number of injured or affected persons is being ascertained by the authorities.

 

Antony Waste Handling said the plant was under a scheduled maintenance shutdown at the time of the incident, resulting in only a limited number of operating personnel being present at the site.

Based on the preliminary assessment, the company said the incident appears to have been triggered by unprecedented weather conditions that destabilised the waste mound. It added that, based on the information currently available, no immediate material impact on its operations has been identified.

The company said it is extending all possible assistance to the municipal authorities and emergency response agencies, including medical support for the injured and assistance to affected families, and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

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Antony Waste Handling Cell is engaged in the business of mechanical power sweeping of the roads and collection & transportation of municipal solid waste.

The company reported an 18.73% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.51 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 40 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 17.76% YoY to Rs 285.76 crore.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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