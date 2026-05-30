Antony Waste Q4 PAT drops 19% YoY to Rs 32 cr
Antony Waste Handling Cell reported 18.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.51 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 40 crore posted in Q4 FY25.Revenue from operations increased 17.76% YoY to Rs 285.76 crore in Q4 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) fell 36.33% YoY to Rs 48.42 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.
Total expenses climbed 17.97% YoY to Rs 265.45 crore in Q4 FY26. Project expenses stood at Rs 1.37 crore (down 45.63% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs (up 23.58% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 15.02 crore (down 1.25% YoY) during the period under review.
On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 11.61% to Rs 75.44 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 85.35 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 12.81% YoY to Rs 1,053.19 crore in FY26.
Net cash generated from operating activities dropped 24.23% to Rs 139.38 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 183.96 crore in FY25.
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Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share with a face value Rs 5 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
Antony Waste Handling Cell is engaged in the business of mechanical power sweeping of the roads and collection & transportation of municipal solid waste.
The counter declined 1.29% to end at Rs 466.20 o the BSE.
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 11:50 AM IST