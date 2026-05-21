Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 6.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.01% to Rs 202.12 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma declined 6.26% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.01% to Rs 202.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.31% to Rs 41.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 771.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 661.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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