Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 37.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.93% to Rs 193.81 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma rose 37.59% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 193.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.193.81186.488.395.5219.3513.4716.9210.9511.428.30

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