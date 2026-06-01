Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 48.86% to Rs 1.31 croreNet profit of Anupam Finserv rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.86% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 282.35% to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.94% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.310.88 49 5.343.71 44 OPM %52.6714.77 -60.3036.12 - PBDT0.520.11 373 2.941.17 151 PBT0.440.02 2100 2.620.68 285 NP0.310.02 1450 1.950.51 282
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:19 AM IST