Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 64.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.55% to Rs 1.70 crore

Net profit of Anupam Finserv rose 64.71% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.55% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.701.1662.9450.860.800.540.740.460.560.34

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