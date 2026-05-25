Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 4.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.12% to Rs 635.78 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India declined 4.31% to Rs 42.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 635.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 500.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.24% to Rs 170.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.61% to Rs 2365.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1436.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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