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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 4.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 4.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 27.12% to Rs 635.78 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India declined 4.31% to Rs 42.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 635.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 500.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.24% to Rs 170.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.61% to Rs 2365.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1436.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales635.78500.16 27 2365.461436.97 65 OPM %21.5928.88 -22.1927.90 - PBDT98.75118.77 -17 394.30300.13 31 PBT56.0788.12 -36 254.40197.85 29 NP42.6544.57 -4 170.1293.35 82

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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