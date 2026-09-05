Anupam Rasayan inks supply agreement with a global metal manufacturer
Anupam Rasayan India announced the signing of a long-term supply contract in new segment with a global major speciality metal manufacturer, headquartered in the United States, for the supply of a specialty chemical product to support the customer's global operations, with dispatches expected to commence from the latter half of Q3 2027.
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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 5:16 PM IST