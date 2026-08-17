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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anupam Rasayan posts PAT of Rs 512 crore for Q1; EBITDA margin remains flat at 26%

Anupam Rasayan posts PAT of Rs 512 crore for Q1; EBITDA margin remains flat at 26%

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Anupam Rasayan India has reported 6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 512 crore on a 35% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,550 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

For the period under review, cost of materials consumed added up to Rs 2,847 crore (up 17% YoY), employee expenses aggregated to Rs 649 crore (up 220% YoY) and other expenses amounted to Rs 1,430 crore (up 47% YoY).

While EBITDA improved by 35% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,749 crore, EBITDA margin remained flat at 26% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 697 crore, up by 11% from Rs 629 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Anand Desai, managing director, Anupam Rasayan India, said: "We are pleased to begin fiscal year 2027 on a strong note. Consolidated Revenue for the quarter grew 36% year-on-year, a result that reflects sustained momentum across our businesses and continued execution of our strategy to build a globally integrated specialty chemicals and CDMO platform.

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We would like to highlight an important technological milestone achieved during the quarter. We became the first company in the world to commercialize Ethyl Trifluoroacetate, or ETFA, using flow chemistry - a significant advancement that further strengthens our capabilities in complex fluorination.

We also signed a Letter of Intent with BASQUEVOLT, S.A. for the potential long-term supply of a specialty chemical product. This represents a revenue opportunity of approximately US$300 million spread over a period of ten years.

Turning to our pharmaceutical business, the proposed acquisition of Bliss GVS Pharma continues to progress as planned, following the signing of the definitive agreement.

Upon completion, we expect this transaction to strengthen our pharmaceutical platform through synergies across CDMO capabilities, product development, customer relationships, and access to regulated markets."

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.

The scrip rose 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 1213 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST