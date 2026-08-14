Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 38.75% to Rs 1.96 crore

Net profit of Anuroop Packaging declined 50.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.75% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.963.2043.8826.880.790.710.540.440.360.72

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