Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust consolidated net profit rises 354.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 162.28% to Rs 281.11 crore

Net profit of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust rose 354.35% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 162.28% to Rs 281.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.281.11107.1882.2192.18127.4959.1757.497.1843.399.55

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