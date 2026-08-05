Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust consolidated net profit rises 354.35% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 162.28% to Rs 281.11 croreNet profit of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust rose 354.35% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 162.28% to Rs 281.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales281.11107.18 162 OPM %82.2192.18 -PBDT127.4959.17 115 PBT57.497.18 701 NP43.399.55 354
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:14 AM IST