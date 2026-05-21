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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AP Govt Allots 855 Acres to Reliance in Vizianagaram for Rs 1.08 Lakh Crore Giga-Scale AI Data Centre

AP Govt Allots 855 Acres to Reliance in Vizianagaram for Rs 1.08 Lakh Crore Giga-Scale AI Data Centre

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government approved the allotment of over 800 acres of land in Vizianagaram district to Reliance Industries Ltd at a discounted rate of 25 percent for the establishment of a Giga Scale AI Data Centre (AIDC) with Cable Landing Station at an investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

IT Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni directed Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and Vizianagaram district administration to identify an additional acre of land suitable for the Cable Landing Station (CLS). The government accords approval for allotment of 854.97 acres of land in Vizianagaram district to Reliance Industries Limited, at a 25 percent discounted rateThe land allotment is intended for establishment of a Giga-Scale AIDC with CLS, with proposed cumulative investment of Rs 1.08 lakh crore, said Katamneni in a Government Order (GO).

 

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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