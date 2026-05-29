Apar Inds Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 253 cr

APAR Industries reported a 1.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 253.44 crore on a 26.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,602.81 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 336.34 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 340.11 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 7.54 crore during the quarter towards past service cost provisions for gratuity and compensated absences based on actuarial valuation.

EBITDA (post-open-period forex) rose 19.3% YoY in Q4 FY26, while EBITDA margin stood at 8.8%.

On the segmental front, the companys conductor business posted strong growth, with revenue rising 29.9% YoY to Rs 3,764 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from the transformer and specialty oils segment increased 4.8% YoY to Rs 1,311 crore, while the power and telecom cable solutions division reported a 35% YoY rise in revenue to Rs 1,903 crore during the quarter.

Kushal N. Desai, Chairman & MD of APAR Industries, said, We concluded the year on a strong note, capped by an all-time high consolidated top line and bottom line that reflects the resilience of our operational excellence and strong execution capabilities, despite geopolitical upheaval during the year. With the massive decadal opportunity seen in electricity demand, we are optimistic about creating shareholder value year on year.

APAR Industries is a leading manufacturer of conductors, transformer and specialty oils, and power and telecom cables, with a strong global presence across more than 140 countries. The company operates manufacturing facilities in India and the UAE and caters to the power transmission, distribution, and telecom sectors. Over the years, APAR Industries has evolved from a power conductor manufacturer into a diversified electrical and energy solutions company with three key business segments: Conductors, Transformer and Specialty Oils (TSO), and Power/Telecom Cables.

Shares of Apar Industries fell 2.57% to Rs 13,104.45 on the BSE.

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