Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.38% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.64% to Rs 6571.19 croreNet profit of Apar Industries rose 1.38% to Rs 253.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 6571.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5188.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.95% to Rs 976.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 821.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 22810.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18492.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6571.195188.72 27 22810.2318492.47 23 OPM %7.558.77 -8.228.47 - PBDT378.94375.67 1 1503.671237.79 21 PBT336.46340.05 -1 1342.531105.64 21 NP253.44249.99 1 976.93821.30 19
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:12 AM IST