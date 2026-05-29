Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.64% to Rs 6571.19 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 1.38% to Rs 253.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 6571.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5188.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.95% to Rs 976.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 821.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 22810.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18492.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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