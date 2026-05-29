Friday, May 29, 2026 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 26.64% to Rs 6571.19 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 1.38% to Rs 253.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 6571.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5188.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.95% to Rs 976.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 821.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 22810.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18492.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6571.195188.72 27 22810.2318492.47 23 OPM %7.558.77 -8.228.47 - PBDT378.94375.67 1 1503.671237.79 21 PBT336.46340.05 -1 1342.531105.64 21 NP253.44249.99 1 976.93821.30 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit rises 1454700.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit rises 1454700.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 49.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 49.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Jyotirgamya Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jyotirgamya Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealIMD Weather UpdateGoogle AI Overviews Spelling ErrorTechnology NewsPersonal Finance