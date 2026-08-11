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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apar Industries gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 14,801.25/share

Apar Industries gains after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 14,801.25/share

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Apar Industries rose 1.02% to Rs 16,608.10 after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 14,801.25 per equity share.

The company's share issue committee of directors approved the opening of the issue on 10 August 2026.

The floor price of Rs 14,801.25 per share is at a discount of 9.97% to the scrip's previous closing price of Rs 16,440.35 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the bookrunning lead managers appointed for the issue.

 

APAR Industries manufactures conductors, transformers, specialty oils, and power and telecom cables. The company exports to more than 140 countries and operates manufacturing facilities in India and the UAE. Its business is organized into three key segments: Conductors, Transformer and Specialty Oils (TSO), and Power and Telecom Cables.

The company reported a 77.79% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 467.45 crore on a 29.13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,591.06 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST