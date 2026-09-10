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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APAR Industries receives upgrade in LT credit rating for bank facilities

APAR Industries receives upgrade in LT credit rating for bank facilities

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
APAR Industries announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings for bank facilities availed by the company as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable (upgraded)

Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable / CARE A1+ (upgrade long term rating and reaffirmed short term rating)

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST