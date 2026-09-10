APAR Industries receives upgrade in LT credit rating for bank facilities
APAR Industries announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings for bank facilities availed by the company as under:
Long term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable (upgraded)
Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable / CARE A1+ (upgrade long term rating and reaffirmed short term rating)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST