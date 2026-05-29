Apar Industries standalone net profit rises 4.20% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.66% to Rs 6430.83 croreNet profit of Apar Industries rose 4.20% to Rs 254.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.66% to Rs 6430.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4959.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.71% to Rs 973.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 793.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.44% to Rs 21906.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17463.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6430.834959.59 30 21906.1717463.53 25 OPM %7.628.90 -8.378.57 - PBDT377.90365.02 4 1481.981192.31 24 PBT338.95332.49 2 1333.961072.82 24 NP254.52244.27 4 973.91793.67 23
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:10 AM IST