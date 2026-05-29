Apar Industries standalone net profit rises 4.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.66% to Rs 6430.83 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 4.20% to Rs 254.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.66% to Rs 6430.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4959.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.71% to Rs 973.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 793.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.44% to Rs 21906.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17463.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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