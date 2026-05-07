Apcotex Inds hits the roof as Q4 PAT zooms 107% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Apcotex Industries hit an upper limit of 20% to Rs 511.35 after the company's standalone net profit zoomed 107.40% to Rs 34.74 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 16.75 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 13.79% year on year to Rs 397.58 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2026 .

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 44.98 crore in Q4 FY26, up 83.81% YoY.

Total expenses increased 10.26% to Rs 359.31 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 325.85 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 256.05 crore (up 6.13% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 36.67 crore (up 76.21% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 2.39 crore (down 45.43% YoY) during the period under review.

The company recommended payment of a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share (face value Rs 2.00 each) for the financial year ended 31st March 2026, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting of the company.

Apcotex Industries is a leading producer of Synthetic Rubber (Nitrile Rubber, High Styrene Rubber, Nitrile Polyblends and Nitrile Powder) and Synthetic Latex (XSB Latex, VP Latex, Styrene Acrylics and Nitrile Latex) in India.

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