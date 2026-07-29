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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apcotex Industries hits the roof after Q1 PAT rises over fourfold to Rs 79 crore

Apcotex Industries hits the roof after Q1 PAT rises over fourfold to Rs 79 crore

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Apcotex Industries was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 708.60 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 78.93 crore in Q1 FY27, which is higher by 312% as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 19.15 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased by 39.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 525.63 crore in June'26 quarter.

Total expenses rose by 20.4% YoY to Rs 423.79 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 40.4% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 24.3% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 11.3% YoY) and

 

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 104.64 crore, up by 297.4% from Rs 26.33 crore in Q1 FY26.

Apcotex Industries is a leading producer of synthetic rubber (nitrile rubber, high styrene rubber, nitrile polyblends and nitrile powder) and synthetic latex (XSB latex, VP latex, styrene acrylics and nitrile latex) in India.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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