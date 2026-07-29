Apcotex Industries hits the roof after Q1 PAT rises over fourfold to Rs 79 crore

Apcotex Industries was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 708.60 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 78.93 crore in Q1 FY27, which is higher by 312% as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 19.15 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased by 39.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 525.63 crore in June'26 quarter.

Total expenses rose by 20.4% YoY to Rs 423.79 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 40.4% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 24.3% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 11.3% YoY) and

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 104.64 crore, up by 297.4% from Rs 26.33 crore in Q1 FY26.

Apcotex Industries is a leading producer of synthetic rubber (nitrile rubber, high styrene rubber, nitrile polyblends and nitrile powder) and synthetic latex (XSB latex, VP latex, styrene acrylics and nitrile latex) in India.

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