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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 107.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 107.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 397.58 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 107.28% to Rs 34.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 397.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 349.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.59% to Rs 101.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 1441.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1392.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales397.58349.40 14 1441.501392.36 4 OPM %13.7511.01 -12.318.96 - PBDT58.9935.01 68 183.43117.83 56 PBT44.9824.48 84 133.8776.25 76 NP34.7416.76 107 101.4154.06 88

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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