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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 312.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 312.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 39.88% to Rs 525.63 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 312.00% to Rs 78.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.88% to Rs 525.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 375.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales525.63375.76 40 OPM %22.2810.27 -PBDT117.7637.59 213 PBT104.6526.33 297 NP78.9419.16 312

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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