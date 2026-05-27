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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 55.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 55.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 183.70 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels declined 55.30% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 183.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.39% to Rs 65.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 707.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 631.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales183.70177.32 4 707.28631.45 12 OPM %28.8535.02 -30.8333.01 - PBDT45.0358.97 -24 193.85209.88 -8 PBT25.7939.19 -34 119.47148.11 -19 NP11.8826.58 -55 65.7183.59 -21

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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