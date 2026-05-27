Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 55.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 183.70 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels declined 55.30% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 183.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.39% to Rs 65.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 707.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 631.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

183.70177.32707.28631.4528.8535.0230.8333.0145.0358.97193.85209.8825.7939.19119.47148.1111.8826.5865.7183.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News