Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels launches properties in Darjeeling, Gangtok and Katra

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has launched three new hotels on 31 March 2026 - marking a significant expansion of its presence across key leisure destinations in India.

Zone by The Park Darjeeling marks the entry into one of Indias most iconic hill destinations, bringing its signature design-forward sensibility, vibrant social spaces, and tech-savvy design to the Queen of the Hills. h Zone Connect by The Park Gangtok caters to the growing demand for well-planned stays in a key hill destination, serving both leisure and adventure travellers. h Zone Connect by The Park Katra marks the brands presence one of Indias most prominent spiritual destinations, offering a comfortable and efficient stay for visiting pilgrims and travellers.