Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 74.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.77% to Rs 2.47 crore

Net profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 74.36% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.77% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.471.4974.0971.141.831.061.821.051.360.78

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