Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit rises 138.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.63% to Rs 256.53 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods rose 138.13% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.63% to Rs 256.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 258.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.256.53258.1611.795.9932.7816.6228.5912.9621.679.10

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