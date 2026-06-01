Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit rises 297.45% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 14.95% to Rs 167.82 croreNet profit of Apex Frozen Foods rose 297.45% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 167.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 901.29% to Rs 38.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 931.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales167.82197.32 -15 931.14813.55 14 OPM %7.613.33 -5.973.10 - PBDT16.286.87 137 68.3720.95 226 PBT11.072.82 293 53.015.61 845 NP7.791.96 297 38.853.88 901
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST