Monday, June 01, 2026 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit rises 297.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit rises 297.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales decline 14.95% to Rs 167.82 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods rose 297.45% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 167.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 901.29% to Rs 38.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 931.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales167.82197.32 -15 931.14813.55 14 OPM %7.613.33 -5.973.10 - PBDT16.286.87 137 68.3720.95 226 PBT11.072.82 293 53.015.61 845 NP7.791.96 297 38.853.88 901

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Telogica standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Telogica standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Khoobsurat reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Khoobsurat reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy standalone net profit declines 74.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy standalone net profit declines 74.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Rainbow Denim standalone net profit declines 46.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Rainbow Denim standalone net profit declines 46.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Onesource Industries & Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Onesource Industries & Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance