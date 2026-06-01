Apis India consolidated net profit rises 27.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 97.89 crore

Net profit of Apis India rose 27.31% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 97.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.08% to Rs 25.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 390.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 350.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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